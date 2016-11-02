Russian militaries giving back part of leased Taissoigan testing ground land

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Russian militaries are giving back the land of the Taissoigan testing group in Kyzylkoginsiy district and the land near the military base in Akzhar village of Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

"Until recently the Russian Federation has held 749 thousand hectares of the land at Taissoigan testing ground in Kyzylkoginskiy district, Atyrau region, by lease. Now it is only 125 thousand hectares. Near Atyrau the Russian militaries leased 753 hectares of land. Now they have returned 740 hectares to Kazakhstan", deputy of Senate of RoK Parliament Sarsenbay Yensegenov informed.

Termination of the lease has been implemented within the framework of the agreements between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on amendments and additions to the existing agreement between the countries on operation of the facilities of the 929th state flight test facility of Russia which is located in the territory of Kazakhstan. These agreements foresee reduction of the territory leased by Russia for military needs.