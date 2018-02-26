Russian military aircraft arrive in Kazakhstan ahead of Soyuz landing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian military aircraft have been deployed in Kazakhstan to ensure the landing of a Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As media reported earlier, the international crew is expected to return to Earth on February 28.

According to the information provided by Russia's Central Military District, twelve MI-8 helicopters, three An-26 and two An-12 aircraft, as well as 16 vehicles including Siniya Ptitsa ("Bluebird") off-road evacuation vehicles, will be involved in ensuring the landing of the Soyuz MS-06 Manned Spacecraft. Besides, there will be over 200 personnel comprising a group of military doctors.

The descent capsule with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two American astronauts Joseph Acaba and Marc Vande Hai is expected to land near the town of Zhezkazgan, Karaganda region, on February 28 at 8:31 a.m. local time.