Russian military aircraft flew over NATO warships in Baltic Sea - media

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Russian military surveillance aircraft flew close to NATO warships in the Baltic Sea, including flying above the deck of one of the vessels at an altitude of 500 feet, CNN reported citing an unnamed US Defense Department official.

"We are not calling this safe and professional. We are calling it routine, but we are on the edge of being very uncomfortable," the official was quoted as saying.

According to the television channel, the incident involving four NATO warships, including US destroyer Jason Dunham, occurred on Thursday.

One British, one French and one German vessel were also part of the group.

CNN also reported that the personnel at the USS Jason Dunham captured the video of the incident, but the US Defense Department has not released the footage.

In a separate incident on Monday, the US Navy in Europe also said that Russian aircraft flew close to the NATO ships participating in the Alliance's Baltic Operations drills, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.