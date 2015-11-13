Russian military delegation, North Korean defense minister discuss army cooperation

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM - The Russian military delegation and North Korean Defense Minister Pak Yong Sik have discussed at a meeting in Pyongyang the ways to develop cooperation between the armies of the two countries. The Russian delegation to Pyongyang is led by Deputy Chief of Staff Col. Gen. Nikolay Bogdanovsky who arrived in the North Korean capital on November 9.

After two-day negotiations, Russia and North Korea signed an agreement on Thursday on preventing dangerous military activities. The document was signed by the head of the Russian delegation and Vice Chief of the Korean People's Army O Kum Chol. The draft agreement was approved by the Russian government at the end of 2014.

During the visit, Russians commemorated Soviet soldiers at the "Liberation" monument in the North Korean capital. Honor Guard were called to perform their duties at the monument with inscription "Eternal glory to Great Soviet Army that freed Korean people from burden of Japanese militarists and opened path toward freedom and independence.".

Source: TASS