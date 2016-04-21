Russian naval presence in Arctic, World Ocean goes up to 100 ships

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The total strength of Russia's naval forces in the Arctic and the World Ocean currently stands at 100 combat and logistics ships, the commander-in-chief of Russia's Navy, Admiral Vladimir Korolyov, said at President Vladimir Putin's meeting with newly-promoted officers in the Kremlin on Thursday.

As a result of painstaking work, he said, there has occurred "unprecedented buildup of the naval forces in the Arctic and the World Ocean in recent history."

These days the total strength stands at 100 combat and logistics ships, Admiral Korolyov said.

"The whole world has been able to see the combat power of our aerospace forces, the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla, which dealt a crushing blow on the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist groups. This was made possible by intensive combat training and qualitative and technical upgrade of the Russian army and the Navy," Admiral Korolyov said.

Kazinform refers to TASS