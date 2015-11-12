EN
    16:54, 12 November 2015

    Russian northern fleet warships hold missile firing dills in Barents Sea

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Warships from Russia's Northern Fleet are holding firing exercises to include missile launches in the Barents Sea in line with combat readiness drills, Russian Defense Ministry's Northern Fleet spokesman Vadim Serga said Thursday.

    "Currently, crews from the destroyers Rassvet and Aisberg, as well as anti-ship frigates Yunga and Snezhnogorsk, are firing at difficult sea target positions as one group," Serga told journalists.

    For more information go to Sputniknews.com

