    18:14, 16 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Russian nuclear forces to get 40 new intercontinental missiles this year - Putin

    None
    None
    KUBINKA. KAZINFORM - Russia's nuclear forces will be supplemented this year with more than 40 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of overcoming any missile defense systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an opening ceremony of the Army 2015 international military-technical forum.

    "The nuclear forces will be supplemented this year with 40 new intercontinental ballistic missiles that will be capable of overcoming any, even most technically sophisticated missile defense systems," he said, Kazinform refers to TASS.

