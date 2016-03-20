EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Russian observers appraised high level of election process organization

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian observers are impressed with a high level of organization of the election process in Kazakhstan. Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies Sergey Markov, a member of the international observers group from Russia, told Kazinform.

    According to him, the elections are going on as per the legislation and international regulations. “Kazakhstani people may freely express their will,” he noted.

    Markov added that the voting stations which are provided with special information centres for registration of the voters. In his opinion, this makes the elections really available for the voters.

    Tags:
    CIS Parliament Kazakhstan and Russia Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!