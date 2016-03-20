Russian observers appraised high level of election process organization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian observers are impressed with a high level of organization of the election process in Kazakhstan. Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies Sergey Markov, a member of the international observers group from Russia, told Kazinform.

According to him, the elections are going on as per the legislation and international regulations. “Kazakhstani people may freely express their will,” he noted.

Markov added that the voting stations which are provided with special information centres for registration of the voters. In his opinion, this makes the elections really available for the voters.