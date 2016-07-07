Russian observers hope to monitor US presidential election

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) hopes that the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will include its representatives in a mission, which will monitor the presidential elections in the United States on November 8, Vasily Likhachev, a member of the Russian Central Electoral Commission in charge of international cooperation, told TASS on Thursday.

"We hope to receive an invitation from the OSCE ODIHR to send ten people to join its delegation, which will monitor the presidential election in the United States. This is possible," Likhachev said.

Likhachev added he had discussed the issue with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak. "The Americans also want someone from Russia to be present at this election," he stressed.

For more information go to TASS