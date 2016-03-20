Russian observers surprised by long queues of voters in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International observer from Russia, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma and representative of the CSTO PA Mr. Vladimir Vassilyev was surprised by long queues of voters willing to cast their votes at the snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

"Everything is going well. We've been to 7 polling stations. My colleagues and I haven't noticed any violations," Mr. Vassilyev said at a press briefing in Astana on Sunday.

He also lauded high voter turnout of the population which, in his words, is a positive aspect of the election campaign in Kazakhstan.

"What we saw at one of the polling stations was the long queue of people willing to vote. My colleagues - 13 deputies of the State Duma and 5 members of the Federation Council - saw long lines of voters at all polling stations," Mr. Vassilyev added.