18:56, 20 July 2016 | GMT +6
Russian Olympic Committee approves 387 athletes for 2016 Rio Olympics
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Executive Committee of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) approved on Wednesday 387 athletes of the national team for the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil next month.
According to the statement on the ROC official website, the approved athletes will be competing in 30 sports, excluding the Greco-Roman wrestling. The athletes in this sport will be announced on July 22.
Kazinform refers to TASS