Russian Paralympians unable to appeal Rio ban individually

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian paralympians will not be able to lodge individual appeals with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to gain clearance for the upcoming Rio Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman said Tuesday.

CAS upheld IPC chief Philip Craven’s August 7 suspension of Russian paralympians from the September 7-18 games earlier in the day, dismissing Russia’s August 15 appeal.

“That is correct,” IPC Director of Media and Communications told R-Sport when asked whether Russian athletes would be unable to file appeals individually, Sputniknews says.





