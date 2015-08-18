EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:12, 18 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Russian plane evacuates Kazakhstanis from Syria

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sunday night Russian aircraft with 59 citizens of Russia, CIS and Syria landed at Domodedovo airport in Moscow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informed.

    "Three residents of Kazakhstan including Tatyana Salam, born in 1970, and her children - Riad Salam, born in 1998, and Iskander Salam, born in 2008, were met by representatives of the consular department of Kazakhstan's Embassy in Russia. They are provided with the necessary consular and legal assistance," said the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Russia Middle East Incidents Armed conflicts Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!