EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:27, 29 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Russian PM to visit Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on November 1, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed Monday, Kazinform reports.

    During the visit the Russian Prime Minister is set to meet with Kazakhstani authorities. During the meeting with Kazakh counterpart Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the sides will discuss the current state and prospects of development of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in trade and economy, transport and transit, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. Utmost attention will be paid to cooperation at the Baikonur complex.

    Kazakhstan and Russia will also touch upon the issues of interaction within the framework of integration associations.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!