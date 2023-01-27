Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann invited to work at KAZGUU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann has joined the Mukhtar Narikbayev Kazakh University of Humanities and Law (KAZGUU) as an associate professor to teach political science, Kazinform reports.

Ekaterina Schulmann is a political scientist and publicist, expert in lawmaking problems. She works as a lecturer and columnist and shares her expert views with the media. Her YouTube channel has 1 million 700 thousand subscribers.