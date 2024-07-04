Russian President Putin reveals why SCO is of interest

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization attracts interest, primarily, due to its fundamental values and ideas, which, according to the Russian leader, are commitment to sovereign and independence policy, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

I believe that why the Shanghai Cooperation Organization could be of interest is, largely, because of our organization’s fundamental values and ideas - commitment to sovereign and independence policy as well as the desire to search collective solutions to issues together with other countries, that many in the world reckon with, said Putin during the SCO Plus meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The Russian leader went on to add that the SCO is among the major and influential regional groupings.

Our grouping always has the idea of the importance of taking into account opinions and views of point of a broad range of partners, respecting the inherent right of each state to choose its own model of development. It’s obvious to all that the SCO is among the major and influential regional groupings, stated the Russian President.

Putin also added the SCO member states are home to half of the world population, account for around a fourth of the global GDP, and hold the powerful intellectual and technological potential as well as most of natural resources of the world.