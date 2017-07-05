Russian president's envoy comments on the possibility of sending Kazakh troops to Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian president's envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev has commented on the recent reports in Russian mass media on sending of Kazakhstani peacekeepers to Syria, Kazinform reports.

At the press briefing after the 5th round of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement, Mr Lavrentyev confirmed that Russia suggested all CIS member states looking into the possibility of sending their troops to Syria to monitor the situation.



"We are not trying to impose anything on anyone. If the Government of Kazakhstan makes a decision to send its troops [to Syria], we will only welcome it. But, to my knowledge, the Kazakhstani authorities haven't made their decision yet," Lavrentyev said.



As a reminder, earlier Russian mass media reported that Russia allegedly held negotiations on sending Kazakh and Kyrgyz troops to Syria. However, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan denied the fact of the talks on sending its troops to Syria.