EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:51, 14 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Russian President V.Putin pays official visit to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin came today to Astana with an official visit, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office.

    Prime Minister Karim Massimov met the Russian leader at the Airport of Astana. In the course of his visit, Vladimir Putin will meet with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. He will also participate in the regular sessions of the CIS Heads of State Council and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!