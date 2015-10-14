Russian President V.Putin pays official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin came today to Astana with an official visit, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office.

Prime Minister Karim Massimov met the Russian leader at the Airport of Astana. In the course of his visit, Vladimir Putin will meet with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. He will also participate in the regular sessions of the CIS Heads of State Council and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.