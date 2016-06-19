Russian Soldier Dies in Syria After Stopping Attack on Humanitarian Convoy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Russian sergeant has died in Syria after preventing a car packed with explosives from reaching the humanitarian aid distribution point in Homs province, the Defense Ministry said.

The command has presented Sergeant Timoshenkov with a posthumous state award.

"Sergeant Andrey Leonidovich Timoshenkov opened fire at a vehicle filled with explosives and stopped it. Andrey was lethally injured by the exposition of the vehicle driven by a suicide bomber," the statement read, adding that the incident took place on Wednesday.



The doctors at Russian Hmeymim airbase in Latakia province fought for Timoshenkov's life for over 24 hours, but he passed away on Thursday, June 16.

Russia has lost 11 troops since beginning its anti-terrorist campaign in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the country's president, Bashar Assad.



Kazinform refers to Sputniknews