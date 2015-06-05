VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT. KAZINFORM - The return of the ISS crew is scheduled for June 11, Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov told the media.

"The ISS expedition 42-43 is returning to Earth on June 12," Komarov said. Three crew members Russia's Anton Shkaplerov, European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti and US astronaut Terry Virts are to return to Earth and land in Karaganda region, Kazakhstan. Earlier, a source in the space rocket industry mentioned June 11 as a likely return date. Originally, the re-entry capsule was to bring back three ISS crewmembers on May 14. The loss of the Progress M-27M cargo vehicle at the end of April caused a postponement. At the moment the ISS has a crew of six - Russia's Anton Shkaplerov, Gennady Padalka and Mikhail Korniyenko, US astronauts Terry Virts and Scott Kelly and European space agency's Samantha Cristoforetti.