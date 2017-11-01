Russian space corporation promotes Baikonur as UNESCO object

KAZAN. KAZINFORM Russia's space corporation Roscosmos addressed the Foreign Ministry asking to promote the Baikonur Cosmodrome is put on UNESCO's world heritage list as a joint nomination of Russia and Kazakhstan, TASS cites the Secretary of the Russian commission on UNESCO affairs Grigori Ordzhonikidze.

A few days earlier, "head of Roscosmos asked for assistance from Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is also head of the Russian commission on UNESCO affairs, in promoting the Baikonur complex, including its launch pad named after Gagarin, as a joint nomination of Russia and Kazakhstan," he said.



The committee usually welcomes joint nominations and considers them as priorities, Ordzhonikidze said.



In 2015, Russia marked the 25th years of UNESCO's decision to put first Russian objects on the World Heritage List. Those where the historic center of St. Petersburg, Kizhi in Karelia, the Moscow Kremlin and Red Square. As of 2017, the list contains 29 natural and architectural objects in Russia.



The Global Heritage List, which began in 1972, contains 1,073 objects in 165 countries.