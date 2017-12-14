Russian spacecraft’s descent capsule with three ISS crewmembers lands in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The descent capsule of the Russian Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft with three crewmembers of the International Space Station (ISS) has landed in Kazakhstan's steppe 147 km southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan, TASS reports with reference to Russia's Flight Control Center on Thursday.

"The descent capsule with Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Ryazansky, NASA and ESA astronauts Randolph Bresnik and Paolo Nespoli landed at 11:38 Moscow time," the Flight Control Center said.

The Soyuz MS-05 undocked from the ISS at 08:15 Moscow time. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Acaba stayed aboard the station. The three of them will continue working together until the next expedition arrives (the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft will set off for its space mission on December 17).

A grouping of search and rescue forces comprising 14 Mi-8 helicopters, two An-12 aircraft, and one An-26 was waiting for the capsule's landing. The operation involves about 200 servicemen, including the medical staff of Russia's Central Military District.