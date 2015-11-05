Russian specialists to build vaccine production lab in Nicaragua - Russian health minister

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Russian specialists will build a laboratory for the production of vaccines in Nicaragua, Russian Minister of Health Veronika Skvortsova said on Wednesday.

"It is a very important project, as we are to open production of vaccines for the population together with the Nicaraguan government," Prensa online quoted her as saying at a meeting with her Nicaraguan counterpart Sonia Castro.

The Russian minister said Russia had already allocated about 14 million US dollars to finance stage one of the project.

Castro, for her part, said this project was of major importance for her country as it would make it possible to the country's authorities to expand vaccination programs, Kazinform refers to TASS.