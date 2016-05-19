EN
    18:54, 19 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Russian State Duma backs idea to hold EAEU-EU forum

    ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Russian State Duma Speaker Sergey Naryshkin has supported the idea to hold a joint forum of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and European Union (EU).

    "The dialogue between EAEU and European Union has started. We can only welcome the information announced by the chairman of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Kazakhstani President Nursultan Nazarbayev about holding a joint forum of EAEU and EU in the autumn," Naryshkin told the international forum "Eurasian economic prospects."

    "The European Union will soon realize that it is an indivisible part of more profound and historically inevitable processes of Eurasian integration, and will join them as a responsible partner," he added.

    "Thus, Great Eurasia will become only geographical, but also political and economic category in the global architecture of 21st century. Not only Eurasia will win from this, but also the humanity as a whole," he concluded.

    Kazinform refers to TASS

    Photo:© Alexandr Shalgin/Russia's parliament press service/TASS

