Russian State Duma deputies should carefully choose their words when speaking on Kazakhstan’s territorial integrity – Ashimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakh-Russian relations are based on the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Alliance Cooperation in XXI century and the Treaty on the Kazakh-Russian State Border," Chairperson of the Majilis Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security Maulen Ashimbayev says.

"Russian Federation is one of Kazakhstan’s main partners in the Eurasian Economic Union and in the Collective Security Treaty Organization. It is one of our most important partners in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. At all platforms and forums, both countries’ leaders have always expressed mutual support and understanding," the Majilisman notes.

“This regards to the interaction at the level of governments and parliaments. The first official visit of newly elected State Duma Chairman V.Volodin to Kazakhstan on the eve of the 25th jubilee of its independence proved a high level of relations with the Russian Federation. Therefore, the remarks made by State Duma deputy Shperov [Pavel Shperov - editor] regarding territorial claims to Kazakhstan should be inadmissible. Such remarks do not conform to the spirit of the Kazakh-Russian friendly relations based on the principles of strategic partnership and alliance,” Ashimbayev says.

He added that independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan are unshakable. “Our borders were determined and fixed in international treaties. No one is allowed to question territorial integrity of our state,” he stressed.

“In my opinion, Russian deputies should carefully choose their words when speaking about sovereignty and inviolability of territories of our countries and should adhere to the principles of strategic partnership, cooperation and friendship between our states and peoples,” Ashimbayev concluded.