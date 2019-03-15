Russian teams take gold, silver at FIDE World Championships in Astana

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian women's team came in second at the World Team Chess Championships that was held in Astana, Kazakhstan.



Ekaterina Lagno, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Valentina Gunina, Aleksandra Goryachkina and Olga Girya represented Russia at the Championships.

In the final round, the games between Russia and Georgia ended in a 2-2 draw, TASS reports.



The Chinese team took first place with 18 points, clinching their victory on Wednesday, while the Russian team scored 14 points in the final standings to claim second place. Finally, the Georgian team finished third.



The Women's World Team Chess Championships have been held since 2007. The Russian team grabbed silver for the fifth time (2007-2011, 2015, 2019) and only once came in first defeating China in the Russian town of Khanty-Mansiysk in 2017. The Chinese team claimed victory for the fourth time.



The Russian men's team defeated India in the final round (2.5-1.5). Alexander Grischuk vanquished his opponent while all other games were drawn. The Russians became world champions in the men's team competitions on Wednesday with a round to spare having scored 16 points on the aggregate. England came in second (13) and China took the bronze (12).