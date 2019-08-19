14:49, 19 August 2019 | GMT +6
Russian tennis player Medvedev wins first ATP Masters title in Cincinnati
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has defeated Belgian David Goffin in the final of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US). The tournament offers around $6.7 million in prize money.
Twenty-three-year old Medvedev, seed No.9, emerged victorious 7-6 (7:3), 6-4 in one hour and 41 minutes. The players squared off for the third time, with the Russian now leading their head-to-head 2-1. In their last encounter, Medvedev lost to Goffin in 2019 Wimbledon’s third round in five sets, TASS reports.
The Saturday semifinal match saw Medvedev defeating world No. 1 Serbian Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Medvedev has won his 44th match in 2019, the most wins among all the tennis players. His personal best in matches won in a single season is 48, which he achieved last year. Medvedev is projected to rise to career-high No. 5 in the ATP rankings when it is updated later on Monday.
