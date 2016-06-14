Russian tennis player Sharapova appeals 2-year ban over doping use

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has appealed her two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) over doping use, media reported Tuesday.

Sharapova, 29, was suspended in March after she admitted she had tested positive for meldonium, which is a metabolic modulator included in the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Prohibited List, at the Australian Open in January. The ITF announced her suspension for two years last week.

According to Sky Sports News, Sharapova lodged her appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Sputniknews.com reports.