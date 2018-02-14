EN
    17:27, 14 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Russian top diplomat praises Kazakhstan's contribution to Syrian peace settlement

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia appreciates Kazakhstan sending its observer to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which was held in Sochi on January 30, the press service of Kazakh Foreign Ministry reports.

    In the message to his Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the Congress "will go down in history as a major and important step towards the restoration of peace and stability in Syria."

    "The adopted final statement confirms the non-alternative nature of the political settlement of the Syrian conflict under the auspices of the United Nations and on the basis of decisions taken by the international community, including UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Lavrov said.

    Sergey Lavrov added that he is personally pleased by the level of coordination of activities with foreign partners both during the preparation for and in the course of this large-scale forum, noting that the most important role here belongs to Kazakhstan, as the host of the Astana process.

    The Russian Foreign Minister also highly praised our country's contribution to the achievement of peace in Syria and expressed confidence that the Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation within the Astana platform will ultimately lead to tangible benefits.

     

