Russian top diplomat praises Kazakhstan's role in Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised Kazakhstan's role in the Astana process on Syrian settlement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In an interview with the TV and radio complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the diplomat said that Kazakhstan's role as the host of negotiations on Syria is highly valued by his country, stressing that Kazakhstan helps to create 'a political atmosphere' of the talks.

He noted the fact that Kazakhstan stands for joining efforts and offers compromise approaches to the main issues of the region and the international plan.

Lavrov also praised the personal contribution of Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has repeatedly addressed the Astana process, and Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, who acts as the permanent representative of the country at the Astana process.

Sergei Lavrov noted that as the host of the talks Kazakhstan creates all the necessary conditions for the smooth work of the guarantor countries, with the full understanding that they are the 'main engines' of the process. For this, according to him, Russia is grateful to its Kazakh friends.

He also spoke highly of the results of the trilateral talks with Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu which were held within the framework of a meeting of the guarantor countries on March 16.

According to him, his Iranian and Turkish counterparts share his point of view regarding the meeting during which the sides summed up the results of more than a year of joint work.

It should be noted that during the eight rounds of the Astana process the representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition, as well as the United States and Jordanian observers met at the negotiating table in the Kazakh capital.