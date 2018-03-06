Russian transport plane crashes in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia's Antonov-26 transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday as it was about to land killing 32 people, the country's Defense Ministry has said, TASS reports.

"On March 6, Russia's Antonov-26 transport plane crashed at about 15:00 Moscow time as it was about to land at Hmeymim airdrome. According to preliminary data, there were 26 passengers and six crew members on board. Nobody survived," the ministry's report states.

The defense ministry is investigating the crash, but preliminary data suggests it could be a technical malfunction.

"According to preliminary information, a technical problem could have been the cause of the crash," the Defense Ministry said.

"According to reports from the scene, no fire was delivered against the plane," the ministry added.

Photo by Vitaliy Nevar/TASS