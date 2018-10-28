Russian Tuktamysheva wins Skate Canada 2018, Tursynbaeva is 5th

LAVAL. KAZINFORM Kazakh figure skater Elizabet Tursybaeva ranks fifth after the free skating program at the second stage of ISU GP Skate Canada International 2018. In overall ranking she stands at the same position, SPORTINFORM reports.

Russian Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva became a winner of the GP Skate Canada 2018. Japanese Mako Yamahsita ranks the second and another Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva became the third.