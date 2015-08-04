Russian tycoon provided $16 mln gratuitous aid to Russian Football Union

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov has provided 1 billion-ruble ($16 million) gratuitous financial aid to Russia's Football Union (RFU), the tycoon's press office said on Tuesday.

"I provided gratuitous financial support to the RFU to the total amount of 1 billion rubles," Usmanov said. "I consider it important that our state and Russian public organizations should honor their obligations, including to foreign specialists they have invited," the press office quoted Usmanov as saying. "I want to wish success to the RFU and all those who are not indifferent to the fate of Russian football. I hope that the new head coach of our national team will be able to consolidate the team's players, inspire them for victory and start a new series of successful performances by Russian football at major international events," the businessman said, TASS reports.