Russian vaccine against Ebola in advanced stages of clinical trials
"It is already being tested in difficult cases, and Rospotrebnadzor is working with an institute that has opened in the hotbed of the epidemic on the African continent. The work of our experts has been successful, and it is possible to talk about the existence and a high degree of readiness of the vaccine," Golodets told RIA Novosti.
The double Gam Evac Combi vaccine was developed by the N.F. Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow and unveiled in January 2016. The vaccine is believed to offer long-lasting immunity to the Ebola virus without side effects.
The Ebola virus causes the Ebola virus disease, which leads to a potentially fatal fever. The most recent Ebola outbreak began in December 2013, spreading across Western Africa from Guinea to Liberia and Sierra Leone, killing over 11,000 people in these three countries alone, Sputniknews.com reports.