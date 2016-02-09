Russian warships begin drills in Caspian, Black seas

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian warships have started searching for mines and submarines in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the framework of the Southern Military District combat readiness check drills, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, Sputniknews.com reports.

The naval units "have begun to carry out tasks to ensure a favourable operational regime in the maritime areas of the Black and Caspian Seas," the statement said.

According to the statement, minesweeper groups have started exercise search for mines and minefields, interacting with naval aviation aircraft. The drills include the use of electromagnetic, acoustic and contact trawls, the statement added.

"Submarine search strike groups are performing tasks of searching and finding submarines of a simulated enemy," the statement reads.