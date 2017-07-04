Russian writer urges young Kazakhstanis to look up to President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nikolai Zenkovich, the man behind the new book about Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, has advised young men of Kazakhstan to look up to the Kazakh leader, Kazinform reports.

At the presentation of his book entitled "The Book About the Great Life" Zenkovich urged young men of Kazakhstan to follow the example of President Nazarbayev in everything.



The author claims he became interested in Nursultan Nazarbayev after the 1986 events after seeing the future president's self-determination and wisdom. He, then, followed Nursultan Nazarbayev's rise to the status of the man renowned around the globe.



Zenkovich teased that the part 2 of the book might be in the works.



As a reminder, the presentation of the new book about Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev penned by Russian writer Nikolai Zenkovich was held in Astana on Tuesday.