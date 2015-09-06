EN
    00:17, 06 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Russians’ real incomes may decrease by 4-5% in 2015

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Russians may face real incomes decrease by 4-5% in 2015, Russia's Labor Minister Maxim Topilin told reporters on Friday.

    "It is hard to present exact calculations right now, allegedly real incomes may drop by 4-5% year-on-year," Topilin said. According to the ministry's earlier reports, Russians real wage dynamics in July 2015 went upwards by 1.4% The Economic Development Ministry also predicts the real incomes growth in January-March 2016, TASS reports.

