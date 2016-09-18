Russians vote at State Duma elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian nationals are casting their votes for the 7th State Duma (lower house of parliament) in Kazakhstan's capital Astana today.

The first voters started arriving at the polling station №8125 located in Kenesary Avenua at 8 a.m.



This is the only polling station functioning in the Kazakh capital, according to Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov.



"People have been casting their votes since early morning. We will know the exact number of those who voted after the voting is complete. There is only one polling station in Astana city," Ambassador Bocharnikov told Kazinform correspondent.



The Russian diplomat noted that Russia always tries to make sure that the elections pass in a special atmosphere.



"There are 18 polling stations across Kazakhstan, plus one more polling station in Baikonur. That polling station works directly with the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation," Bocharnikov elaborated.





