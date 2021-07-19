EN
    20:42, 19 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Rustem Bigari relived of Education and Science Vice Minister post

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rustem Bigari has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan upon his application, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    Rustem Bigari was born in 1976 in Kokshetau city. He graduated from the Sh.Ualikhanov Kokshetau Pedagogical Institute, Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management, Boston University.

    In 1999, he joined the Program and Project Monitoring Committee of the National Environmental Center for Sustainable Development of Kazakhstan.

    From 2006 to 2018, he held different posts at the Office of the Kazakh President.

    Up until the present time he served as Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.


