Ryan Burnett's promoter announced Zhakiyanov fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM IBF world bantamweight champion's promoter Eddie Hearn has officially announced Burnett's fight with Kazakh Zhanat Zhakiyanov, according to Sports.kz.

"Oct 21st Ireland will host its first ever unification fight!IBF Champ @ryanburnett01 v WBA king Zhakiyanov at @SSEBelfastArena on @SkySports" Hearn wrote on Twitter.