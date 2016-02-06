13:51, 06 February 2016 | GMT +6
Ryan Reynolds talks “Deadpool”, answers stupid questions & comic debates, NFL
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds joins "NFL Now LIVE Super Bowl 50" to discuss the chances of Green Lantern beating Deadpool in a fight, talks about his journey to "Deadpool" and more.
The Super Bowl week is a special time and Ryan Reynolds enjoys his time in the Bay Area in anticipation of the NFL Super Bowl. We offer you this video courtesy of the official NFL Youtube channel.