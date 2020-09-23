EN
    07:25, 23 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Rybakina advances to Internationaux de Strasbourg quarterfinals

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Elena Rybakina defeated French Alizé Cornet in the second round of the WTA Tournament held in Strasbourg, France, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the second round of Internationaux de Strasbourg, Rybakina outperformed French Alizé Cornet in two sets 6:3, 7:6. The match lasted for one hour and 49 minutes.

    Kazakhstani Rybakina is to face Chinese Zhang Shuai in the Internationaux de Strasbourg quarterfinals.


