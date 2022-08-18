EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:48, 18 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Rybakina beats ex-World No1 Muguruza at W&S Open

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina ranked 25th won against Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza ranked 9th in the second round of the Western & Southern Open at the Linder Tennis Family Center in Cincinnati (Ohio, U.S.), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    The match ended with the score 6:3, 6:1 which enabled Rybakina move to the 1/8 finals.

    The two played twice last year: at the Berlin tournament, Muguruza defeated Rybakina - 6:4, 6:3, while at the Tokyo Olympic Games Rybakina beat Muguruza - 7:5, 6:1. In 2017, Garbiñe Muguruza ranked first in the WTA rankings.


    Tags:
    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!