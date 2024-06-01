EN
    18:50, 01 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Rybakina beats Mertens to reach Round of 16 at Roland-Garros

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    World No 4, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina played her third-round match at the French Open tournament (Roland- Garros), Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

    To make it to the Round of 16, Rybakina played vs. ex-world No 1, Belgian player Elise Mertens, who currently stands 27th in the WTA rankings, won her in two sets - 6:4, 6:2. The match lasted for one hour and seven minutes.

    Her next opponent will be the winner of the match between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine (WTA No. 19) and Ana Bogdan from Romania (WTA No. 64).

    Previously, Rybakina beat Belgian Greet Minnen (ranked 85th) - 6:2, 6:3 and Dutch player Arancha Rus (ranked 50th) - 6:3, 6:4.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
