Rybakina beats World No 1 Iga Świątek, storms into Indian Wells Masters final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, ranked 10th in the world, overwhelmed Poland-born Iga Świątek , the winner of three Grand Slam tournaments singles (French Open 2020 and 2022, US Open 2022) in the Indian Wells Masters semifinals with a total prize fund of 8.8 million US dollars, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Rybakina scored 6:2, 6:2 during the match which lasted for one hour and 17 minutes. She hit seven aces, made two double faults and converted five break points of five (100%).

Recall that in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2023, Rybakina defeated Iga with the score 6:4, 6:4.

In her first Masters final, Rybakina will face world No 2 Arina Sabalenka from Belarus.