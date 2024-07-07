Rybakina beats Wozniacki in 3rd round of 2024 Wimbledon

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina confidently beat world No 91, Caroline Wozniacki from Denmark, in the third round of 2024 Wimbledon, Kazinform News Agency learned from national tennis federation.

During the match, which lasted only for 58 minutes, Rybakina hit nine aces and converted five out of 11 break points. The match ended with the score of 6:0, 6:1. The opponents had not played each other before.

In the 4th round of the tournament, Elena will face Russian Anna Kalinskaya.