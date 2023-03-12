Rybakina eases into next round at 2023 Indian Wells Masters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina advanced at the 2023 WTA 1000 Masters tennis tournament in Indian Wells, US, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

World No.10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan stunned Australian open 2020 champ American Sofia Kenin, ranked 170th in the world, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5). The match lasted for two hours and eight minutes. The Kazkahstani fired six aces, made seven double faults, and saved two brack points out of seven.

Rybakina is to take on the winner of Nuria Párrizas Díaz vs. Paula Badosa encounter in the third round of the tournament.