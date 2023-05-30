EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:59, 30 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Rybakina eases into Roland-Garros 2nd round

    None
    Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round of the French Open, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's Sport.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtová of the Czech Republic in two sets 6-4, 6-2 in the first-round match at the Roland-Garros tennis tournament.

    During the match that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes, Rybakina fired eight aces, made one double faults, as well as won eight points, and four games in a row.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Czech Linda Nosková in the second round.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!