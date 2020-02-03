Rybakina equals Kazakhstan’s record in WTA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The WTA has updated its ranking of the world’s best female tennis players following the Australian Open 2020, according to Sports.kz.

Ashleigh Barty from Australia maintained her world’s No1 title. Romanian Simona Halep climbed up to the second position and Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic stands the third.

20-year-old Elena Rybakina became the 25th in women’s singles, thus having equaled Kazakhstan’s previous record in WTA. Earlier, in 2012, Yaroslava Shvedova was the first Kazakhstani tennis player who moved to the 25th line in the ranking.