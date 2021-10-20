EN
    11:19, 20 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Rybakina fails to advance at WTA Tour event in Moscow

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan faced defeat in the first round of the WTA Tour event - the Kremlin Cup – in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    In the first round of the tournament Rybakina was defeated by Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic 4-6, 4-6. The match lasted for 1 hour and 24 minutes.

    Notably, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina moved up three spots to rank 17th in the latest WTA singles ranking.


