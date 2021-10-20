Rybakina fails to advance at WTA Tour event in Moscow

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan faced defeat in the first round of the WTA Tour event - the Kremlin Cup – in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

In the first round of the tournament Rybakina was defeated by Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic 4-6, 4-6. The match lasted for 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Notably, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina moved up three spots to rank 17th in the latest WTA singles ranking.